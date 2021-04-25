Hayden paces Tigers past Shenandoah

Senior captain Jack Hayden from Apex, North Carolina scored six goals, including the game winner in the third quarter, and added three assists to lead the nationally-ranked Hampden-Sydney College lacrosse team to a 19-10 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win over Shenandoah Saturday. The Tigers used 12 different scorers in the victory. H-SC improves to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ODAC with the Hornets falling to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the ODAC.

Prior to the start of the game, the Tigers honored its 17 seniors with a ceremony. The class of 2021 includes Garrett Patnesky of Raleigh, North Carolina, Hayden, Jared Medwar of Apex, North Carolina, William Schlager of Washington, D.C., Jake Brummett of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, Weston Dunkel of Atlanta, Charlie Doetzer of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Jake O’Brien of Scituate, Massachusetts, Palmer Jones of Chester, Canevin Wallace of Annapolis, Maryland, Donovan Quinn of Mechanicsville, Keith Phillips of Raleigh, North Carolina, Reilly French of Frederick, Maryland, Tyler Puhlick of Gainesville, Jake Diehl of Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael Thornton of Farmville, and Harry D’Agostino of Massillon, Ohio. Hampden-Sydney also honored the five seniors from the class of 2020 that returned for commencement earlier in the day: Augy White, Will Hughes, Nick Arcuri, George Marshall, and Chris Zoller.

Three seniors got things started for H-SC with the first three goals of the contest. Hayden scored off an assist from Presley Miller of Annapolis, Maryland at 11:52. Less than a minute later Jake O’Brien took a pass from Hayden at 11:07 to put the Tigers up 2-0. With 9:53 left in the first quarter Doetzer found the back of the cage, unassisted. The Hornets responded with a pair of goals before Doetzer scored his second of the game, this time with an assist from Hayden to extend the lead back to two at 4-2. However, SU scored as time expired to pull back within one.

The second quarter was all Tigers, with the home team outscoring the Hornets 6-1, to lead 10-4 at the half. Junior Sean Duffy of Ambler, Pennsylvania scored the first two goals for H-SC at 14:14 and 13:29, with the later off a pass from Doetzer. Junior Bobby Clagett of Brandywine, Maryland scored his goal with 11:02 left in the half off an assist from Hayden. It was then Hayden scoring his second of the game with an assist from Medwar at 10:34. The Hornets stopped the scoring run at 9:27, but the Tigers got right back on another stretch with another goal by Hayden off an assist by French. Sophomore Nick Thompson of Midlothian closed out the scoring in the quarter off by himself at 4:05, giving the Tigers a six-goal lead at the break.

Six goals were scored in the third quarter, five of them by the Tigers. Hayden opened with his fourth of the game at 10:26 when French passed it in front of the cage. The Hornets scored their lone goal of the period next before Patnesky scored with 6:36 left in the quarter off a pass from Clagett. Just six second later, Brummett took and won the ensuing face off and fired a shot past the Shenandoah freshman goalie to put the Tigers up by eight. Hayden then closed out his scoring and the game’s third quarter with a pair of goals at 5:14 and 2:41.

Dunkel got things started for the Tigers in the fourth quarter when he used his long stick and found the back of the net at 12:29. Freshman Michael Leone of Vienna was next to score for the Tigers as he was pushed from behind but fired a goal as he went down and slid on his stomach to give the Tigers the 17-8 lead with 8:22 left in the game. Junior Andrew Shanley of Leesburg (3:59, assist by sophomore Kevin Marshall of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina) and Jones (2:12) finished up the points on the scoreboard with the Tigers winning, 19-10.

Brummett finished the game going 24-27 from the X picking up a game-high 24 ground balls. He is now 174-243 on the season including 65-72 the past three games. Wallace led the Tigers with four caused turnovers while also picking up a ground ball. Eight different Tigers had at least two ground balls with 17 scooping up at least one.

As a team, H-SC led Shenandoah in shots (66-29), ground balls (52-25), and faceoff wins (25-7).

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, April 27 when they travel to Guilford in a rescheduled game that was postponed due to health and safety protocols. Originally scheduled to be played at home, the game will be in Greensboro, North Carolina. First face off against the Quakers is scheduled for 4 p.m.