Harwood earns Player of the Week honors

After capping her senior season with four straight wins for Longwood field hockey, Karly Harwood was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week, the MAC announced on recently.

The weekly honor is the first of the season for the Lancers, and the first in Harwood’s four year career at Longwood. The nod is also the Lancers’ first MAC Offensive Player of the Week win since Leonie Verstraete earned the honor on Oct. 16, 2018.

Harwood scored three goals and both game winners as the Lancers swept their final series over Appalachian State with two wins over the Mountaineers in Boone, North Carolina. from April 23-24.

A native of Gloucester graduating in May, Harwood struck twice in a span of just 2:19 in the series opener, giving Longwood an early 2-0 advantage in an eventual 3-0 win. Harwood delivered an encore performance in the Lancers’ season finale, deflecting home the game’s lone goal on a penalty corner, her sixth goal in her last four games, to lift Longwood to a 1-0 win.

Harwood led all Longwood scorers with eight goals in 2021, tied for the fourth-most in the MAC. In total, she ended with 17 points across 13 games, her second-consecutive season averaging over a point-per-game after racking up 20 points across 19 games in 2019.

The Player of the Week award adds to a long list of accolades that Harwood has accumulated in her time in Farmville, as she was also named to the 2019 All-MAC second team and 2019 VaSID All-State second team as a junior. Harwood has been just as prolific in the classroom as on the field for Longwood, as she is a four-year member of the NFHCA Academic Squad and a two-time member of the All-MAC Academic team.

With the Lancers’ spring season complete, Harwood will depart Longwood with a career record of 37-28, including a 17-12 mark in Mid-American Conference play. In 50 career games, she totaled 19 goals and an assist across over 1,700 minutes, including 37 points in 32 starts across her junior and senior seasons.

The Lancers, who finished the 2021 spring season 8-5 with a 6-5 mark in conference play, will be back in action in the fall as they look to build upon their third-place finish.