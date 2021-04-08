This year, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recognizes Aleshia Tianna Williams as the DAR Good Citizen Award winner at Prince Edward County High School. Williams has been chosen by the faculty and staff for her qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Even during COVID, Aleshia stayed busy with sports, the National Honor Society, earning her certified nurse’s aide license and working as a team leader of the Special Olympics. She plans to attend a four-year college and pursue the field of medicine. From left are: Morgan Dunkin, school counselor; Gwendolyn McQuaig-Hicks, principal; Williams; Yvonne Costello, DAR good citizen chair; Dr. Carolyn Wells, regent Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter NSDAR and Robert Feathers, counselor.