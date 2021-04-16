Finding faith to move mountains

With sunny skies and warmer temperatures, we have had many opportunities to get outside and enjoy the beautiful country in which we live. I have been out and about on foot and on bike around the High Bridge Trail as well as other state park and state and national forest trails.

Whenever I am in the mountains, I think of the passage from the writings of Isaiah: “The mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it … Come ye, and let us walk in the light of the Lord” (2:2-5).

Surely it is easy to feel close to heaven when atop the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

Jesus Christ taught of mountains, “If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you” (Matthew 17:20).

Think of it — with humble and imperfect faith, we are empowered to do amazing things.

Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke recently about nurturing our faith so that we can move the mountains in our lives.

Regardless of where we are on our individual journeys of faith, President Nelson taught that we should start today.

“Start today to increase your faith. Through your faith, Jesus Christ will increase your ability to move the mountains in your life, even though your personal challenges may loom as large as Mount Everest,” he said.

Noting that moving the spiritual, emotional, physical and other mountains in our lives requires earnest effort, President Nelson further explained the need for patience with God’s timetable.

“The mountains in our lives do not always move how or when we would like. But our faith will always propel us forward. Faith always increases access to godly power.”

President Nelson offered five suggestions to help us develop faith and trust in Jesus Christ.

First, study. Immersion in the scriptures increases our understanding of Christ’s infinite atoning sacrifice for us and increases our belief in Him and the miracles He can do in our lives.

Second, choose to believe in Jesus Christ and stay faithful.

Third, act in faith. As we grow in faith, the Lord will prompt us to take actions to do His work.

Fourth, partake of sacred ordinances such as baptism and the sacramental symbols representing Christ’s body and blood in our weekly worship services. “Ordinances unlock the power of God for your life.”

Finally, seek help from the Heavenly Father through prayer.

This is not an easy path, but following these steps will draw us closer to heaven. The mountains we face may move, or we may be empowered to climb them. Our faith in Jesus Christ will increase, and we will witness His awesome power in our daily lives.

DR. BRENT ROBERTS is the Elders Quorum President in the Sandy River Branch, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and also Dean of Greenwood Library at Longwood University. He can be reached at brentsroberts@hotmail.com.