Farmville ladder truck helps with fire in Crewe

The ladder truck from the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department was called to help with a major fire of a tire business in Nottoway County Friday, April 23.

The Wilkerson Aircraft Tire Co. on 460 in Crewe reported a fire Friday shortly after 11 a.m. The large fire utilized units from Crewe, Blackstone, Burkeville, Victoria, and Fort Pickett. According to Billy Coleburn, publisher of the Courier Record newspaper in Blackstone, Nottoway County fire crews do not currently have a ladder truck.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.