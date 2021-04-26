Dr. L.R. Fawcett Jr. passed from this life into heavenly glory on April 22.

Born Dec. 25, 1936, he held degrees in science and physics from the University of Richmond, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and a Ph.D. from Virginia Tech. Dr. Fawcett taught as a professor at Longwood University for 28 years. He also served as an experimental physicist for Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

His professional achievements include many scientific papers documenting experimental results, such as measuring the cross section of a neutron. Numerous students credit him with being instrumental in shaping their lives. Dr. Fawcett also served as a Stephen Ministry Leader at Farmville United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy D. Fawcett; his son, Louis R. Fawcett III and four grandchildren, Jessica, Maddie, Ben and JonJon.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Monique Ren’ee Fawcett.

Services were held at Farmville United Methodist Church on Monday, April 26, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Stephen Ministry Farmville United Methodist Church or Habitat for Humanity in Farmville.

