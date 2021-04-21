Charles Timothy “Timmy” Garrett Jr., 39 of Cumberland, went to be with the Lord on April 19.

Born to Charles Sr. and Connie Garrett on Dec. 5, 1981, Timmy was raised in Cumberland and chose to make it his home upon reaching adulthood. Growing up, Timmy was well known for his success in both football and baseball, earning MVP on the Cumberland High School football team in 1998. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, especially with his famous beagles and watching football, baseball and basketball with friends and family––especially when Notre Dame was playing.

Upon graduating high school in 1999, Timmy moved to Newport News, where he became an apprentice in the shipyards, gaining the opportunity to work on the USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered super carrier. While in Newport News, he also obtained his electrician license. In 2007, he moved back home to Cumberland to be closer to family, where he took a position with family-owned business Guinea Mills Farm Services, working diligently with his father; he did great work with Guinea Mills until his passing.

Timmy is survived by his wife, Antoinette Garrett; his son, Cameron Garrett; his parents, Charles Sr. and Connie Garrett; brother, Tyler Garrett (Brittany); sister, Taylor Garrett (Preston); nephew, Lucas Sutton, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Minnie Baldwin and Roy Sr. and Myrtle Garrett.

Family will receive friends Friday, April 23, from 1-2 pm at Center Presbyterian Church, and a graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church’s cemetery.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.

