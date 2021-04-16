April 16, 2021

Business of the Month

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, April 16, 2021

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s April Business of the Month is Farrish Hardware. “They offer great products and local, expert advice, and we’re so proud they’re chamber members,” chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. From left are Faye Shumaker, Ruth Lyle, Barbara Wheeler, Sandra Moss, Krishna Jo Melendez, Miles, Dee Farrish, Melanie Farrish, Robin Allen and Bryant Allen.

