Business added to VSBA Business Honor Roll

Each year, the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) invites school divisions in Virginia to submit names of local businesses to be included in the annual Business Honor Roll. This year, Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS) passed a resolution to add Taylor’s Septic Services, Inc., to the 2021 VSBA Honor Roll.

Owned by John and Penny Taylor, this business has provided ongoing support to CuCPS. The Taylor family not only runs a successful business that recognizes the importance of community and taking care of their employees, they also support schools. Penny Taylor was a 1976 graduate of Cumberland High School and currently has grandchildren at Cumberland Elementary School.

When teachers/staff are in need of supplies, books, furniture and other necessary items, they often ask for donations on platforms such as Donors Choose or Facebook. Taylor’s Septic Services has funded many of these requests.

The Taylors have also supported the staff by donating $500 toward creating a wellness room. Taylor always shares CuCPS Facebook requests on her page so that the school division is able to get many more donations. This networking has helped the division secure other items such as pumpkins for the Cumberland County Elementary School Fall Festival. Most recently, Taylor’s Septic Services has helped CuCPS provide assistance for a homeless student who needed housing.

The VSBA Business Honor Roll, which will be published in the VSBA Newsletter and be released to news media, recognizes companies providing invaluable support to local schools and their students. Businesses placed on the honor roll receive a personalized recognition certificate and a letter of congratulations from the VSBA. Both Penny and John Taylor were also recognized at the April meeting of the Cumberland School Board.