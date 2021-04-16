Build a bug
Twin Lakes State Park will host a program called Build A Bug Saturday, April 24, from 10 to 11 a.m.
The program will explore what it takes to be a good pollinator. Then the group will use that information to design their very own bug. There is no charge for the event.
For more information, call (434) 392-3435.
