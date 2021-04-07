Buckingham man arrested after standoff

A Buckingham resident was arrested Tuesday, April 6, after a domestic assault call turned into an hours-long standoff which required the assistance of a tactical response team.

According to a Wednesday, April 7, press release from Buckingham County Sheriff Bill Kidd Jr., the Buckingham County 911 Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for deputies to respond to the 11000 block of South James Madison Highway concerning a domestic assault which had taken place.

Kidd said the suspect, Darryl Dunkum, had reportedly left the scene of the crime. When deputies arrived at the suspect’s home, they encountered Dunkum, who produced a shotgun and told officers they had no right to be there.

Deputies then retreated to a safe distance and called for assistance. Kidd said an arrest warrant was obtained and aid was requested from the Virginia State Police Tactical Response Team.

At approximately 4:57 p.m. Dunkum was taken into custody without incident.

According to Kidd, Dunkum was charged with assault and served a protective order. He was denied bail and transported to Piedmont Regional Jail.