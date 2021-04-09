Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of October. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Deborah R. Alexander; admin et to Tracy Cersley, 5 1/2 AC, Slate River District. $159,900.

• Carl S. Allen; et ux to Janet Bates, 35.17 AC, Marshall District. $110,000.

• Marcus Austin; et al to Josefina Gonzalez Celballos, 6.61 AC, James River District. $25,000.

• Kemper M. Beasley; ex et a to Jonas S. Fisher; et ux, 1.01 AC, Maysville District. $2,000.

• Charles W. Benhoff to John A. Oberlander; et ux, 35.02 AC, 32.92 AC, 40.00 AC, Slate River District. $230,000.

• Kenneth Eugene Bryant Sr. to Josephine Lois Thacker; et al, 5.63 AC, James River District. $31,600.

• Carl F. Burmaster II to Lena Clark; et vir, 27.312 AC, James River District. $199,000.

• Marshall Burruss; et al to Charles C Dearborn, James River District. $305,000.

• Carrington Mortgage Services to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 11.46 AC, Maysville District. $10.

• Catlett Land Company LLC to Gladstone Properties LLC, 19.49 AC, Slate River District. $12,500.

• Catlett Land Company LLC to Gladstone Properties LLC, 31.32 AC, James River District. $47,000.

• Jefferson M. Catlett; tr to Michael D. Hoskin; et al, 17.25 AC, Slate River. $57,450.

• Marion Coblentz; et al to Coblentz Marion; et al. Deed Gift.

• Charles Michael Colvin to Ashby Lee Mayo. Deed Gift.

• Vera A. Cooke-Merritt to Bryan Chambers. $83,000.

• Karen Kornett Criner; Tr et a to Catlett Land Company LLC, 18.9 AC, James River District. $50,000.

• Christine Diane Dereeme to Gordon G. Ragland III, 3.01 AC, Slate River District. $240,000.

• Frederick Earl Dunn; et ux to Emory Lee Hewlett Jr.; et ux. $12,000.

• Francine Ferguson to Justine Ferguson. Deed Gift.

• Fostering Futures LLC to Charles J. Keck, 49.08 AC, Curdsville District. $250,000.

• Barry Keith Giffin; et al to Ricky D. Davis; et al. $15,100.

• Barry Keith Giffin; et ux to Emmett Reiche Sikes, 2.57 AC, Maysville District. $135,000.

• Mattie B. Gilliam; et al to Mattie B. Gilliam. Deed Gift.

• Kenneth A. Harris to David B. Harris. Deed Gift.

• Danile Franklin Jamerson; et to Daniel F. Jamerson; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Lawrence M. Jamerson; et al to Kyanite Mining Corp, 34.2 AC, Curdsville District. $102,600.

• Lucy D. Jamerson to Amos K. Beiler; et al, Curdsville District. $400,000.

• Janice M. Johnson to Floyd R. Bonner, Curdsville District. $35,000.

• John Paul Jones; et ux to Sierra Brooks, 2.45 AC, Marshall District. $99,000.

• Richard A. Kingswell; et ux to Charles J. Keck, 2.45 AC, Curdsville District. $100,000.

• Sally A. Kitterman to Cleve Allen Meadows Jr., 2.00 AC, Francisco District. $150,000.

• Land of the Pines LLC to Brian Alan Fernaays; et al, 157.196 AC, Francisco District. $259,373.40.

• Learning Independence and Nece to Charles Keck, 179.69 AC, 169.63 AC, Curdsville District. $1,250,000.

• Vicki Elizabeth Lee to John David Johnson Jr. Deed Gift.

• Vicki Johnson Lee John David Johnson; et ux, 4.37 AC, Francisco District. $5,000.

• Richard Mack; et ux to Crystal Sowder; et al, 13.826 AC, Maysville District. $28,500.

• Philip Dale Mahlkuch to Andrew Oliver, 2.68 AC, Marshall District. $119,000.

• Kenneth Robin McDermott; et a to John Glenn Ragland; et al. Deed Gift.

• John H. Meeks; et ux to Eric Stephen Berger, 73 AC, Francisco District. $505,000.

• Roy C. Miller; et al to Stephen Gay Amburgey; et al, 5.125 AC, Cursdville District. $307,000.

• Carolyn S. Monger; et al to Claude Edward Monger Jr. Deed Gift.

• CW Payne Jr.; et al to Marie Payne Johnson. $29,000.

• CW Payne Jr. to Anthony Pandiscio, 2.12 AC, Slate River District. $29,900.

• Joseph S. Peachey; et ux to Norman David Kirby, 6.00 AC, 27.376 AC, Curdsville District. $125,000.

• Pearson Construction Inc to Land of the Pines LLC. Deed Gift.

• H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to North Farm Investments LLC, 22.74 AC more or less, 32.17 AC, Francisco District. $95,000.

• D. Duane Powers to Miriam R. Franzen; et vir, 10.29 AC, James River District. $500,000.

• Patricia H. Roberts et ux to Rigoberto Guerra Hernandez. $226,300.

• John P. Rohrer; et ux to James Frank Old III; et ux, 1.2 AC, Maysville District. $194,900.

• Sandra E. Shiflett; et al to Scott B. Thomas, 7.42 AC, Curdsville District. $16,700.

• June Renee Simbolu to Angela M. Edwards, .668 AC, Maysville District. $70,000.

• Kenneth W. Smith; et ux to Stephen D. Reinhardt, 89.00 AC, 20.672 AC, 1.259 AC, Slate River District. $430,000.

• Robert Bruce Spencer III; et ux to Irving Poole, Deed Gift.

• Michael Stafford; et ux to Bethanne Turen, 15.3 AC, James River District. $245,000.

• Bernadette L. Stillwell to Bernadette L. Stillwell, Tr. Deed Gift.

• Tammy H. Swingle to Right Array LLC. $45,000.

• Jeffrey W. Thomas; et ux to Raymond P. Houchens, Slate River District. $140,000.

• Patricia Thomas to Richard M. Thomas Sr.; et al, 1.00 AC, Maysville District. $147,000.

• Thomas Darrell Thompkins to Karen L. Panko, 2.846 AC, Curdsville District. $17,000.

• Ronald M. Walker; et al to Asha Depoy, 3.0 AC Slate River. $28,000.

• Barry K. Wooten to Tracy Cersley, 2.759 AC, Curdsville District. $51,300.

• William A. Yancey to Gary W. Willoughby. $315,000.