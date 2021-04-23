Browns Chapel to have homecoming service

Browns Chapel of Dillwyn located on Gravel Hill Road will be hosting its homecoming service Sunday, May 2. Morning worship will begin at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker Mitch Crickenburger. Lunch will be served after the service. There will be no afternoon song service. All are welcome to attend.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road in Spout Springs is hosting inside services with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invite all to attend. For further information, contact Worley at (434) 942-4652.

Come and be a part of the largest car show in Buckingham County while helping to raise money for the fight against cancer. The BCHS Alumni invites you to join us for the Seventh Annual Lets Fight Cancer Together Car Show Saturday, April 24, from noon until 4 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, May 1. The event will be held at Teresa’s Place on Route 15 South in Dillwyn near Sprouse’s Corner. The pre-entry fee is $10. The entry fee the day of the event will be $15. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Awards will be given out at 4 p.m. Car categories include: pre-1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Other categories include: 4×4 and drag car. There are also bike categories. Music will be provided by Isaac Randolph. All proceeds will go to Relay for Life. Please follow all current CDC guidelines when attending.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Nancy Fairchild of New Canton, Bernice Baird of Dillwyn and Todd Worley of Cumberland all having birthdays on Friday, April 24. Doris Roberts of New Canton and Caroline Martin of Dillwyn both have birthdays Wednesday, April 28.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Attendees may also tune in from the parking lot on 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation cordially invite all to attend.

Happy anniversary wishes go out to Nat and Donna Cooke of Cartersville Thursday, April 29.

Buckingham Baptist Church at 22234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton will have morning worship services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Please remember to social distance and wear a face mask.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. This will be an in-person meeting with 50 people or less. Attendees must remain socially distanced and must wear a mask. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and the surrounding counties about the serious impact the proposed mega landfill will have on the area.

Our sympathy is extended to the Wood family of Dillwyn. James Roger “Jimmy” Wood, 63, of Dillwyn, departed this life Friday, April 16. He will be greatly missed by all.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.