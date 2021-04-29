Audiology program scheduled

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital will have a virtual presentation on audiology and speech language pathology Thursday, May 20, from noon to 12:30 p.m.

To access, visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. Registration is appreciated, but not required. This seminar will be recorded.

Lynnette Reville will discuss audiology and hearing aids during the first part of the presentation, and Sally Wilson will talk about how speech therapy can help people with disorders, injuries and illnesses affecting communication and swallowing.

Reville resides in South Hill and has been an audiologist at CMH ENT for five years. She sees newborns through the lifespan to seniors. She received a bachelor’s degree in audiology from the University of South Florida, and a master’s degree in audiology from the University of Central Florida. She received her certification from the American Speech/Language Hearing Association in August of 1988. She has more than 28 years of experience as an audiologist.

“My favorite part of my job is to help someone experiencing hearing loss finally hear again and seeing that big smile on his or her face,” Lynnette said.

Wilson lives in Blackstone and has worked at CMH Rehab for nearly two years. She graduated from Longwood University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders and earned a Master of Science in Speech Language Pathology. She worked at Select Rehabilitation before coming to VCU Health CMH.

“I enjoy the variety of working with people across all ages and appreciate getting to know my patients on a deeper level,” Sally said.

Reville is currently seeing patients at CMH ENT located inside the C.A.R.E. Building on the first floor, at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. To make an appointment call (434) 584-2273. Make an appointment with a speech-language pathologist in outpatient rehab at (434) 447-0895 or home health at (434) 584-5140. To view a full list of services visit: VCU-CMH.org.