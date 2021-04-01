Anti-litter task force to have cleanup

The Buckingham Anti-Litter Task Force (BATF) will hold a spring roadway cleanup event beginning April 22.

BATF will provide orange bags. Those who pick up the most litter will be eligible for Wal-Mart gift cards along with other awards and prizes. VDOT will pick up the bags once filled.

“We are proud to see the community taking a stand to clean up Buckingham’s roadways,” Maysville District Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Thomas Jordan Miles III said. Miles also serves on the BATF.

We’re calling on all of our neighbors, churches, hunt clubs, friends, social clubs and everyone who wants to see a cleaner Buckingham to grab a bag and pick up trash near them.”

The Roadside Cleanup Event participation registration form can be found at https://www.buckinghamcountyva.org/services/recycling_solid_waste/index.php, or send an email request to batf@buckinghamcounty.virginia.gov.

Registered pickup begins April 22 and runs through May 13.

There will be a celebration event on Saturday, May 15.