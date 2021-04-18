200 vaccines shots available to public at Longwood Monday

Longwood University has 200 spots available during its vaccination clinic Monday, April 19 for anyone in the public over 16 needing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is being held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Willett Hall. The 200 doses of Pfizer vaccine are available on a first come, first serve basis. No appointments are necessary and the clinic is free.

Those who are 16 or 17 years of age must have an accompanying parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.

Those planning to come to the clinic are asked to park at the Health and Fitness Center. The lot is up the hill from Pino’s on Main Street. Turn in at the light on Wynne Dr. and turn onto Pine Street. Walk down the middle of the Longwood Campus on Brock Commons. Willett Hall will be on the right.

Sunday, April 18, the minimum age to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia became 16 years old.