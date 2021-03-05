Vaccination clinic to be held Friday in Farmville

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Piedmont Health District, in cooperation with Prince Edward County, will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, March 5 at the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Sport Gymnasium in Farmville.

According to Piedmont Health District Emergency Manager David Martin, the event will provide 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to residents who pre-registered through the Prince Edward County Health Department. As of Monday, March 1, 4,375 Prince Edward County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Martin added these 500 doses are in addition to the health district’s current weekly allocation.

According to a VDH press release dated Tuesday, March 2, the clinic is specifically for pre-registered individuals in Phase 1b of vaccine distribution. The COVID-19 vaccine remains unavailable to the general public, and it is emphasized this is not a public event. Walk-ins of any kind will not be accepted. Those who will receive a vaccine Friday have already been contacted by the health department with their assigned timeslots.

Tuesday afternoon, Martin added that administration of the vaccine is being conducted on Friday with VDH and Prince Edward County Volunteer Rescue Squad (PEVRS) staff with support. Non-medical staffing, he said, will be a joint effort with Prince Edward County, the Town of Farmville and the Piedmont Health District.

“Registration for this event is prioritized from our pre-registration waitlist for people at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and of experiencing more serious effects of illness, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” Dr. Sulola Adekoya, interim health director for Piedmont Health District, said in the release. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work quickly and efficiently to get the vaccine into the arms of our residents. We are planning additional vaccination events as quickly as possible.”

This clinic, according to the release, is the first in a series of large vaccination events being planned in the health district. Collaborative and ongoing efforts are under way to vaccinate those in Phases 1a and 1b who are most at risk of falling ill with COVID-19 and most critical to healthcare, public safety and the essential functions of society and to reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities.

Martin added another vaccination event will be held in 28 days to provide the second dose to Friday’s participants.

Residents are reminded those eligible for vaccine in Phases 1a and 1b can pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA. This ‘one-stop-shop’ website and call center allows individuals to pre-register online, check that they are pre-registered and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination rollout.

Vaccine demand is extraordinarily high, and supplies are significantly limited. Vaccine appointments may take weeks or even months. Once you are pre-registered, you will be contacted as soon as possible to schedule an appointment. Please do not pre-register multiple times. Doing so will delay or prevent others from getting a vaccine.