STEPS earns CARF accreditation

CARF International (Commission of Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) announced STEPS, Inc. has been accredited for three years for its community employment services including employment supports and community employment services including job development and organizational employment services programs.

The latest accreditation is the sixth consecutive three-year accreditation the international accrediting body, CARF, has awarded to STEPS, Inc.

The accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.