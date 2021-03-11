March 11, 2021

Scholarship deadline set

By Staff Report

Published 3:08 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

Applications and guidelines for Andrew B. Weatherford Memorial Christian Scholarship may be obtained by contacting Friendship Baptist Church at (434) 736-8572 or emailing friendshipbc239@yahoo.com. 

The deadline for completed applications is Friday, May 7, by 4 p.m. for consideration by the Selection Committee.

