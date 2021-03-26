Robert Gay is new pastor for New Flame Church

Robert E. Gay Jr. and his wife, Javitta Wiley Gay, are the new pastor and first lady of New Flame Church of God in Christ, formally known as Spirit of Life Church of God in Christ. Pastor Gay was officially appointed the pastor on Nov. 21, 2020 after the passing of his father-in-law and pastor, Elder Novey W. Wiley Sr. In-person church service starts at 11 a.m. each Sunday, where CDC guidelines are followed.