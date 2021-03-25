March 25, 2021

Road construction planned

By Staff Report

Published 7:48 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.  

District-wide activities

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup, including extensive debris removal from recent storms.  

Work at specific locations:

Buckingham County

• Route 20 (south of Route 6 – north of Baldwin Ave) – Closed to thru traffic 3/29-4/9 for pipe work. Detour via Routes 6, 637, 773, 622, 795 and 726 back to 20. 

• Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30, 2021. 

• Route 633 – Crew will replace pipe. 

• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021. 

• Note districtwide activities. 

Charlotte County

• Note districtwide activities. 

Cumberland County

• Note districtwide activities. 

 Prince Edward County

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed completion Nov. 11, 2022. 

• Note districtwide activities.

