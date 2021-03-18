Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of July, 2020. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Jessica Blevins Cambridge to Yoder Rentals, LLC, .28 AC, Town of Farmville. $151,000.

• Frank J. Loverde Jr. to Donald C. Ellington, 3.88 AC, Buffalo District. $27,000.

• Sokhom Sok to Puccinelli Enterprises, RLLP, .8330 AC, Town of Farmville, $155,000.

• Richard Gordon Mann Jr. to Michael WiIliam Hibbard, 20.02 AC, Leigh District. $29,500.

• Charles E. Midgette Jr. to Lee W. Payne, 3.65 AC. $232,450.

• Anthony P. Eldridge to Betty W. Eldridge. Deed Gift.

• Jennifer Underwood to Shannan M. Brown, Lot, Town of Farmville, $74,200.

• Danny Ray Marsh to Mark S. Kendrick, .69 AC, Town of Farmville. $13,000.

• Equity Trustees, LLC to Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Lots, Hampden District. $58,651.

• Elizabeth T. Allen to Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Deed Gift.

• Tytesha Dais Aviles to Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Deed Gift.

• Thomas Edward Agnew to Terry Bradshaw, 2 AC, Leigh District. $14,000.

• Kenneth E. Allison Sr. to Enrique Pulido Cabrera, Lots, Hampden District. $222,000.

• Keith Mschinabeck to Alfreda Teresa Seals, 2.77 AC, Lockett District. $176,500.

• Joseph A. Berryman to Melvin Berryman, Lot, Prospect District. $56,000.

• Abigail Horne to Tara A. Carter, Town Lot. $179,000.

• Bobby Ray Hines to Daijah Naturel Hines. Deed Gift.

• Jessica Renee Whirley to Ever Green Team. Deed Gift.

• Andrew S. Goldstein; Chapter 7 to Laquita S. Williams, 3.37 AC. $19,700.

• Samuel V. Long to Abraham Redman. 3 AC, Lockett District. $200,000

• Ayers Custom Homes, LLC to Billy Gene Bruce. $39,300.

• Homer L. Springer Jr. to 1804 East Third, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $112,500.

• Hedwig Rademaker to Caleb Isaish Kammerling. Lot, Farmville District. $95,000.

• Strata Trust Company, Custodian to F. Richard Williamson. $50,000.

• Seth Andrew Otey to Jennifer Marie McConnel. $270,000.

• Gully Tavern Enterprises, LLC to Christian T. Jacobsen, 4.637 AC, Buffalo District. $206,000.

• Deborah L. Smith to Jeffrey Taylor. Deed Gift.

• Jerry R. Dickey to Randall Jon Miller, Lot, Town of Farmville. $ 162,500.

• Richard Hudson to James D. Satterwhite Sr., Lot, Hampden District. $156,000.

• Par 5 Development Group, LLC to Radford & Radford Properties, 2.58 AC, Prospect District, $1,472,400.

• Eric R. Arthur Jr. to Arthur Properties. Deed Gift.

• Manning Investments, LLC to Roger Melvin Stanley Jr., Lot, Hampden District. $225,000.

• Bobbie R. Morgan to James Steiner, Lot, Lockett District. $249,900.

• Andrea C. Wood; Tr to David B. Voelkel. $175,000

• Kelli Taylor to Kelli Taylor. Deed Gift.

• Susan Kay Dix to Carolyn J. Shaw, 5 AC, Leigh District. $156,700.

• Loftin Leasing, LLC to Cody Allen-Michael Sill, Leigh District. $68,000.

• Octavia Yolanda Lambert to Felicia Moes Danberry, 7.989 AC, Lockett District. $79,900.

• Wade B. Carpenter to Steven Gaetani, 3.51 AC, Leigh District. $270,000.

• Wilson R. Gongola to Julio C. Serrano Perez, Lot, Prospect District. $185,000.

• Bobby Daren Williams to Bobby Daren Williams. Deed Gift.

• Carole L. Gilliam to Carole L. Gilliam. Deed Gift.

• Robert and Ann Jenkins Family to Brian K. Shanks, 2 AC, Leigh District. $2,000.

• Norfolk Southern Railway Company to Commonwealth of Virginia, 29.959 AC. $100,000.

• Deborah L. Smith to Patricia Whirley Wright, 33.11 AC, Hampen District. $20,000.

• B. L. Wilson to Patricia Whirley Wright, 14.09 AC, Hampden District. $169,000.

• Wilbert E. Saunders to Eric T. Skelton, Lot, Town of Farmville. $100,000.

• Cynthia J. Hall to Sterling Investments, LLC, 87.51 AC, Hampden District. $200,000.

• Ameenah Abdul-Salaam to Muhammad N. Abdullah. Deed Gift.

• Patrick S. Fisher to Patrick S. Fisher. Deed Gift.

• Walter H. Bailey t Walter H. Bailey Jr. Deed Gift.

• Julia E. Palmer to Gerald McKendry, Lot, Town of Farmville. $179,900.