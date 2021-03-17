Paul and Joanna Baker named co-presidents

Paul and Joanna Baker have been selected by the FACES (Farmville Area Community Emergency Services) food pantry as co-presidents of the organization. The Bakers will replace long-time president Ellery Sedgwick who will continue service as secretary to the board this coming year.

Paul Baker is retired from Hampden-Sydney College and a retired United Methodist Church pastor. He is currently serving Centenary UMC in Madisonville in retirement. Paul also serves FACES as the director of records.

Joanna Baker is retired from Longwood University and also serves FACES as head of the School Backpack Program. Both have served the community through various organizations over the years.

Other officers re-elected include: Bobby Eiban, vice-president for operations; and Bob Chonko, treasurer.

New board members elected include: Elizabeth Eggleston, Lewis Gould and Pam Tracy.

Eggleston has been working with County Line FACES since the program began to pack bags on Thursday with distribution on Saturday mornings. Eggleston has two children, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren and is an active member of Mount Harmony United Methodist Church.

Gould is a Farmville native and Longwood University alumnus who teaches history at Prince Edward County Middle School. As president of the Fresh Boyz Club, he mentors local youth and volunteers with them at FACES distribution at least twice a month, working to instill the values of personal responsibility and giving back to the community.

Pam Tracy has been the FACES crew chief for Johns Memorial Episcopal Church for more than a decade. She is the director of the Center for Faculty Enrichment and a Professor of Communication Studies at Longwood University. Pam moved to Prince Edward in 2002 with her husband, Steve Libby and son, Keillor. Their youngest son, Camden, volunteers at FACES twice a month as a member of the Fresh Boyz nonprofit organization.

The board accepted, with regret, the resignation of Connie Queensbury. She was the primary founder of the County Line FACES (CLF) pantry in Abilene. Thanks to her efforts, FACES successfully expanded its efforts to a previously underserved population. Though no longer a board member, Connie continues to volunteer at CLF regularly.