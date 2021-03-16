Joyce Hodges Trail “Granny Baby”, 85 of Farmville, passed away on March 1. Joyce was the daughter of James and Grace Hodges.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Ralph Mahan, Manford Underwood, Roland Barrett and Raymond Trail and two sons, Ronald Dean Mahan Sr. (Pug) and

Charles Edward Mahan (Sputnik).

Joyce was known as “Granny Baby” after being given this title 49 years ago by neighbor Pete Harris after her first grandchild was born. “Granny Baby” had a firecracker of a personality and everyone was drawn to her and her love for life, family and old cars. Her sense of humor would make you feel welcome, loved and scared all at the same time. She was beautiful inside and out and her generosity could not be matched. “Granny Baby” will certainly be remembered for adventure and good times, as there was never a dull moment while in her presence.

She is survived by a son, Roger D. Mahan and his wife, Brenda; daughter, Dianne Simpson Garrett and her husband, Douglas Garrett; two stepchildren, Peggy Shutta and her husband, Paul and Jeff Trail and his wife, Julie; half- brother, Barry Bucknam; grandchildren include Candi Mahan, Shawn Mahan and wife, Morgan, Ronald Mahan Jr., Jeremy Mahan and wife, Kelly, Billi Jo Wilkinson and husband, Sterling, Madonna Brogan and her husband, Micah, Stacia Brook Webb and her husband, Travis, Danielle Bappert and husband, David, Judson Simpson; great grandchildren, Lauren Walls and her husband, Justin, Walker Mahan, Meadow Mahan, Forest Mahan, Savannah Mahan, Austin Mahan, Tessa Mahan, Tate Wilkinson, Knox Wilkinson, Eden Brogan, Everly Brogan, Evangeline Brogan, Axton Webb, Austin Bappert and Bree Bappert; great-great grandchildren Reagan Walls and Raylee Wall and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

