Helen Moore Bowman, 96 went to her heavenly home March 16. She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Moore and Virgie Moore. She was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters; Robert, William, Haney, Edward, Thomas, James, Mary Yeatts, Pauline Neathery and Lois Linville, one surviving sister Bessie Bowman. After graduating from Farmville High School in 1943 she went to work in Newport News for the telephone company. Later she worked for the Farmville Amelia Dress Company, where she retired after 24 years. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shorter Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 19 from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Trin- ity Memorial Gardens following the service. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.