Heart of Virginia Festival postponed until the fall

The May 2021 Heart of Virginia Festival has been officially postponed, but organizers are hopeful of a fall date.

According to the Town of Farmville website, the festival, which takes place the first Saturday of May, was founded in 1979.

In 2020, the Heart of Virginia Festival was canceled after decades of art, music, food and fun following the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in the area.

Tuesday, March 16, festival Chairperson Susan Sullivan confirmed the 2021 May date had been postponed.

Sullivan added while the group of volunteers in charge of this year’s festival are still working through some details, they hope to announce within the next month or so a fall reschedule date for the event.

“Our hope is that we will have the festival sometime in September,” she said.