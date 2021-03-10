Girl Scouts leave Fuqua better than they found it

Fuqua School’s Girl Scout Juniors Troop 5200 is working to complete the “Girl Scout Way” badge by the end of the school year. Badge component four is to “leave a place better than you found it.”

Girl Scouts are encouraged to earn this step by heading outside to find a way to leave their yard or neighborhood better than they found it. In this case, they decided to treat Fuqua School as their backyard, and on a recent unseasonably warm day, they headed outside to continue the campus tree cleanup started by the PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Associaton).

The Juniors worked hard to clean up branches and shoots trimmed from trees around the newly renovated beach volleyball courts on Catlin Street.