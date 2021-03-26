Garden club installs officers
The Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs South Central District President LouAnn Dumminger installed new officers Monday, March 8, individually in keeping with social distancing guidelines. Afterward, the officers gathered briefly for a group photo. From left, are Historian Marie Flowers, Co-Vice President Suzanne Vandegrift, Co-President Barbara Knabe, Co-President Jackie Fairbarns, Secretary Mary Lohr, Co-Vice President Kay Carter and Treasurer Sharon Byrum.
You Might Like
Jesus’ Passover is our Passover
More than 540,000 have died from COVID-19. Most of us know someone who has died. For 12 months, we have... read more