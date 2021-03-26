March 26, 2021

  • 79°

Garden club installs officers

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, March 26, 2021

The Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs South Central District President LouAnn Dumminger installed new officers Monday, March 8, individually in keeping with social distancing guidelines. Afterward, the officers gathered briefly for a group photo. From left, are Historian Marie Flowers, Co-Vice President Suzanne Vandegrift, Co-President Barbara Knabe, Co-President Jackie Fairbarns, Secretary Mary Lohr, Co-Vice President Kay Carter and Treasurer Sharon Byrum.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections