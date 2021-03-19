Fruit tree workshop planned

A Fruit Tree Troubleshooting Workshop will be held Thursday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the B.A.R.N., 11851 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham.

The fee for participation in the workshop is $20. Participants may attend in-person or via Zoom.

Please bring cash or check by the Cumberland Extension office or mail a check to the office by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 2.

For registration questions please contact Amber Taylor at 804-492-4390 or by email aamber@vt.edu.