Falcons outscore Warriors, 82-62

Fuqua School’s varsity football team outlasted host Richmond Christian School on Saturday afternoon, March 20, in a remarkably high-scoring affair, ultimately earning an 82-62 victory.

“It was a wild game,” Falcons Head Coach Ben Manis said.

He explained that the game came together on late notice and during Fuqua’s spring break.

The Falcons ended up having 13 players on hand Saturday in Chesterfield.

“Neither team could stop each other,” Manis said.

It was a two-point game at halftime.

“We kept trying to figure out where the soft spot was, and finally, I think we ran the same play about eight or 10 times in the fourth quarter to pick up anywhere from 30 to 70 yards, and most of them ended up being touchdowns,” the coach said.

Falcons junior quarterback Nate Reed had 21 carries for 246 yards, five touchdowns and one 2-point conversion, and he was 12-for-20 passing for 168 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and three 2-point conversions.

Senior running back Jackson Allen finished the game with 23 carries for 363 yards and four touchdowns, and he also had two receptions for 25 yards and a score.

Senior tight end Luke Gee had a 30-yard touchdown catch and three 2-point conversion catches.

“There were so many stats, it was hard to keep up with,” Manis said.

Provided Fuqua’s coaching staff, support staff and players test negative for COVID-19, the Falcons (2-2) are set to visit Virginia Episcopal School on Thursday, March 25, at 2 p.m.