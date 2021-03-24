Cumberland FFA awarded grant funds

The Cumberland County FFA chapter in Cumberland has been awarded a spring semester-Long Living to Serve Grant of $1,200.

The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support semester-long service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement during the fall semester.

Cumberland FFA plans to help address the shortage of availability for locally grown, fresh, and nutritious foods. FFA members will work in partnership with Delma’s Pantry and the Cumberland extension office to establish raised beds for the Cumberland County community along with “how-to” educational videos and materials.

FFA members and agriculture students will build the raised beds and begin growing starter plants in the Cumberland County High School greenhouse as a part of the project-based learning environment offered in the classroom. Students will utilize the plants grown in the greenhouse to supply the community garden and offer starter plants for sale to the community at their annual plant sale on May 9.