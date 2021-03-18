Cumberland County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of July. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Anna S. Bryant to Joseph Andrew Bowles; et ux, 4.5 AC, Hamilton District. $187,000.

• Lori Kelin Corbin to Ryan A. Fernandez, 5 ACm Madison District. $22,500.

• Joanne D. Gills to Garland L. Gills et ux, 10 AC, Hamilton District. $ 175,000.

• Stacie A. Moore to Brothers Rental Property, LLC, 2 AC, Madison District. $57,000.

• Deborah Keller Kellogg; et als to Daniel Morris, 3 Parcels, Madison District. $40,000.

• Samuel I. White, PC; sub tr to Wintrust Mortgage, 1.69 AC, Randolph District. $37,822.50.

• Richard L. Shuart Sr. to Kyle Shuart, 2 AC, Randolph District. $100,000.

• JCM III, LLC to Daves Construction, LLC, 2.60 AC & 2.02 AC, Hamilton District. $50,000.

• JCM III, LLC to Kenneth M. Cook, 29.35 AC, Hamilton District. $75,000.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, INC to Kaelin G. Hooks, 2 AC & Manufactured Home, Madison District. $109,500.

• Judy W. Layne to Joanne P. Stanley, 10 AC, Randolph District. $44,000.

• Daves Construction, LLC to Paul Anthony Lembo; et al, 4.04 AC, Hamilton District. $235,000.

• Charlotte Beatrice Johnson to Carolyn Jean Waddy. Deed Gift.

• William Arturo Viera; et ux to Thornton Allen Horn, III; et ux, 2.09 AC, Randolph District. $200,000.

• Todd L. Grubbs; et ux to Willis Rental Properties, LLC, 34 AC, Randolph District. $85,000.

• Longwood University Foundation to Henry M. Fulcher, INT in 14.43 AC, Randolph District. $.00.

• Centra Southside Community Hospital to Henry M. Fulcher, INT in 14.43 AC, Randolph District. $.00.

• Hampden-Sydney College to Henry M. Fulcher, INT in 14.43 AC, Randolph District. $.00.

• Farmville Lions Club to Henry M. Fulcher, INT in 14.43 AC, Randolph District $.00.

• Farmville Presbyterian Church to Henry M. Fulcher, INT in 14.43 AC, Randolph District. $.00.

• Jamestown Presbyterian Church to Henry M. Fulcher, INT in 14.43 AC, Randolph District. $.00.

• Henry M. Fulcher to Colonial Broadcasting Company, INC, 6.57 AC, Randolph District. $16,425.

• Joanne P. Stanley to Judith S. Gooding; Tr. Deed Gift.

• Peggy N. Clark to Jeffrey S. Dyson; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Georgia S. Harvey; Tr to One-Eyed Ranch, LLC, 30.37 AC, Madison District. $80,000.

• Michael S. Ollie; et ux to Robert P. McQuary, 2 AC, Madison District. $45,000.

• Mary S. Wiecking to Benjamin S. Beverly; et ux, .49 AC, Hamilton District. $286,500.

• Elmer J. Heis; et ux to Kevin P. Hardy; et al, 8.876 AC, Hamilton District. $191,000.

• Sylvia Petersheim to Melvin John Beiler; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Jacob Cordle; et al to Angelo Sozos, 2.45 AC, Randolph District. $11,500.

• Benjamin Lapp to Pine View Holdings, LLC, 6.48 AC, Randolph District. $380,000.

• Thomas A. Trevilian Sr.; et als to Thomas A. Trevilian Sr.; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Thomas A. Trevilian Sr.; et ux to Thomas A. Trevilian Sr.; et als, 2 AC, Randolph District. $100.

• David Stoltzfus to Julienne M. Boone; et al, 1.130 AC, Randolph District. $239,000.

• Fox4, LLC to Kevin Murphy; et ux, Lots, Hamilton District. $239,000.

• Margaret Sue Amos Holman; et al to Margaret Sue Amos Homan; et al. Deed Gift.

• Joan Elaine Dasilva Perkins to Jon Eric Germany; et al. Deed Gift.

• Joan Elaine Dasilva Perkins to Jon Eric Germany; et al. Deed Gift.

• Gail S. Love to William Duane Cecil, 11 AC. $200,000.

• Bryn G. Brown to Tracy John Leahy; et ux, 5 AC, Hamilton District. $228,000.

• Sha Weatherford Dunagan to Wilmer K. Mast; et ux, 60.30 AC, Randolph District. $150,000.

• Trices Lakes, Inc. to Marshall W. Hawks; et ux, Lot, Hamiltin District. $200.

• Robert Ward; et ux to Jared H. Turner, 2.025 AC, Madison District. $17,000.

• Corinne Thompson to Theresa W. Adcock, 5 AC, Hamilton District. $174,000.

• James A. Evans; sub tr to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 3.79 AC, Randolph District. $119,138.64.

• Trices Lake, INC to Robert A. Anderson; et al, Lot, Hamilton District. $100.