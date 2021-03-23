Contest deadline extended

Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters (PALS) in partnership with the Town of Pamplin is seeking local area artisans and craft persons for the LOVEWorks contest.

The contest is available to individual artists or collaborative groups within 30 miles of Pamplin or who have an existing connection with the Pamplin community.

The deadline for submissions has been extended to Monday, April 5. The contest winner will be announced by April 30 after review by a panel of local jurors.

For general information regarding this project, please see the LOVEWorks website (https://www. virginia.org/love/).

For more information about the Pamplin City project please email: palsloveworks2021@gmail.com.