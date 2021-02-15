YMCA to help those without power

The Southside YMCA will be open to Prince Edward County residents without power beginning Monday at 5:30 a.m.

A press release from Prince Edward County said the YMCA will allow residents to utilize shower facilities, running water and to charge any devices. Membership to the YMCA will not be required. Access will be controlled for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required to enter the Y.

Those who wish to take advantage of the Y’s services are asked to call ahead and make reservations for shower access. Every effort will be made to accommodate walk ins. The phone number of the YMCA is (434) 392-3456.

The hours of the YMCA are Monday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.