Who asked for more ice?

A very similar ice storm event to the one that caused widespread power outages and made travel treacherous last weekend, will impact the area again Thursday.

The Farmville area is forecast to receive between a half and three quarter inch of ice. The total snow and ice accumulation is expected to be around an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Farmville is currently under a Winter Storm Warning.

Precipitation is expected to begin around 1 a.m. Thursday morning and last until 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm to 39 degrees Friday afternoon which should help relieve the trees and power lines of ice buildup before what will be a very chilly Saturday. Saturday will have a low of 15 degrees with a high of 37.

VDOT is preparing for the wintry weather but drivers are encouraged to remain off the roads if possible.