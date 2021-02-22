February 22, 2021

Volunteers at Darlington Heights Fire Department prepare hot meals from the American Red Cross Saturday, Feb. 20. (Photo by Crystal Vandegrift)

Warm meals available at two fire stations

By Staff Report

Published 11:38 am Monday, February 22, 2021

Warm meals are again being provided by the Red Cross Monday and Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department and the Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

The Rice Volunteer Fire Department will be providing cold meals Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

 

