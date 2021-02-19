United Community Nexus provides help

The name is new. The core missions, to connect underserved populations with needed resources, to create a more inclusive, unified community through agency partnerships and consulting services, will continue.

United Community Nexus — Community Engagement and Outreach Services LLC, formerly A&J Consulting LLC, maintained its core missions despite unprecedented challenges from COVID-19 and helped hundreds of individuals and families in Southside Virginia through community outreach.

“Although 2020 proved to be a tumultuous year, there were some very notable and epic moments that showcased the power of the human spirit, love of community, and a generous outpouring of charity and compassion; not to mention our working together to look out for one another,” United Community Nexus President Jill Ahmad said.

Some of these events included the Boxes of Blessings distribution, held in May, that provided fresh produce and nonperishables for 70 families across the region.

The back-to-school event, involving volunteers and sponsors from numerous agencies and community organizations, distributed school supplies to 175 children in nine counties, providing much-needed supplies and security to area children and their families.

The organization created and distributed a calendar showcasing diverse families in the Southside Virginia region, uplifting members of the Black community during increased civil unrest. In October, United Community Nexus LLC held events spreading awareness about breast cancer and domestic violence featuring Dr. Kirsten Huber of Centra Health, leadership from the Royal Jewels Social Club and speakers from Southside Center for Violence Prevention. Participants received gift bags and shared their stories of resilience and survival.

United Community Nexus LLC is gearing up to lead community outreach events for 2021 and is asking community partners and residents to look out for upcoming announcements.

“We are excited to continue working with our amazing community partners and volunteers,” Ahmad said. “We have every intention to maintain our momentum in providing consulting and outreach efforts in 2021.”