Tigers lose 79-65 to Yellow Jackets

D.J. Wright scored a career-high 22 points off the bench with six 3-point field goals, but Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) dropped a 79-65 non-conference basketball decision on the road at Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) Saturday, Jan. 30.

Freshman Josiah Hardy added a career-high 12 points off the bench for the visiting Tigers (0-3), who trailed 43-37 at halftime. Ian Robertson scored a game-high 30 points off the bench with eight 3-pointers for the host Yellow Jackets (4-0), who were ranked No. 1 in the Basketball Times Division III Preseason Top 20.

“I love that our guys made no excuses about the sudden opponent change and went out and executed the game plan,” second-year Tigers Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough said, referring to a weekend scheduling change. “With that said, rebounds really hurt us tonight and (are) something we are going to have to commit to if we want to be on the winning side of things moving forward.”

In a contest scheduled just 24 hours prior, H-SC started well at R-MC and took an early lead, 7-6, after Wright’s first 3-pointer at the 15:49, and another 3-pointer from Wright at 12:51 had the Tigers ahead 14-13. Wright’s third 3-pointer of the half gave the visitors a 27-25 advantage with 6:30 remaining until the break. A basket inside from senior captain Jake Hahn at 6:03 had H-SC ahead 29-27.

The Yellow Jackets, however, closed the half with a 16-8 run to lead by six at the intermission. Robertson scored the first 14 points of the half-ending outburst, including four 3-pointers.

H-SC opened the second half quickly as well, closing to within 47-44 at 15:42 following another 3-pointer by Wright — after baskets from freshman Adam Brazil and Hahn as well.

R-MC used a quick 12-5 run to lead 59-49 with 12:23 remaining before 3-pointers from Hahn and Brazil sandwiched around another triple by Robertson had the Tigers within 62-55 at 8:48.

Unfortunately, that would be as close as the visitors would get as the Yellow Jackets used a 10-3 run to lead 72-58 with just 4:37 left to play — getting two more 3-pointers from Robertson. A conventional 3-point play by Hardy made it 76-65 at 1:45 before the hosts added 3-of-4 free throws during the final minute for the final margin.

Wright led H-SC with his career-high 22 points, going 6-of- 8 from 3-point range. Hardy finished with his career-high 12 points for the Tigers, adding a team-high four rebounds. Hahn contributed 10 points, three assists and two steals, while junior Jack Wyatt had eight points, and Brazil had seven points. H-SC shot 47% (26-of-55) from the field, including 47% (8-of-17) on 3-pointers and 71% (5-of-7) at the free-throw line.

R-MC shot 50% (27- of-54) from the field, including 48% (13-of- 27) on 3-pointers and 86% (12-of-14) at the line. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Tigers 37-21.

H-SC was scheduled to play its fourth consecutive game on the road at ODAC member Ferrum College Tuesday, Feb. 2.