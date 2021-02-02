Thomas Ryan Salamon

Thomas R. Salamon was born Apr. 24, 1999 to Robert A. Salamon and Carolyn P. Hallahan Salamon.

He graduated from Oakdale High School in 2017 and was a senior at Hampden Sydney College in Virginia majoring in Mathematical Economics and Applied Math and minoring in German. He was a beloved member of his school’s community, in particular the brotherhood of Phi Gamma Delta. He had been accepted into the Wilson Center for Leadership and was on the Dean’s List and was a founding member of The Makers Club, a club centered on entrepreneurship. He enjoyed snowboarding, listening to music, spending time with friends, and learning all he could about technology, cars, and finance and investing. Thomas was a bright soul, exceptionally intelligent, caring, and personable. He had the unique ability to forge lasting bonds and friendships with people everywhere he went and always left a favorable impression.

He was an extremely caring young man who dearly loved his family, friends, and his girlfriend, Katija Mirich. Though he departed from this world in the spring of his life we may find comfort in the fact that all throughout his life he was surrounded by the love and communion of the best of friends. Those of us who called him friend, brother and son will never forget the light and joy he brought into our hearts. We can only be grateful for the time during which our lives were blessed by his company and in our hearts we will forever carry his soul, his memory and the love that we will always have for him.

A private memorial is being held at Hampden-Sydney College Church on Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m. The funeral service and burial will be held in his hometown Frederick, Maryland at the Mausoleum Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the funerary costs are greatly appreciated:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/thomas-salamon-memorial-service-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

