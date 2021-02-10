Taylor named to dean’s list

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

The University of Alabama dean’s and president’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

Alexandra Taylor of Scottsville was named to the dean’s list.