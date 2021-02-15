Some power was restored overnight; still more than 5,400 out

The number of households and businesses without power was reduced by about 1,500 overnight as the county now has more than 5,400 customers of Dominion Energy and Southside Electric Cooperative without power.

The largest area of outages in the area appears to be just west of Farmville between Farmville and Pamplin where more than 2,000 customers remain without power. The Hampden Sydney community has also been especially hard hit with 1,300 customers without power.

Hampden-Sydney College’s administrative office is closed today. The college has also canceled classes.

The Southside YMCA is currently open to non-members without power who need showers, running water and/or to charge electric devices. The area’s volunteer fire departments are also ready to help with water and charging stations.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said Monday morning that numerous roads remain closed in Prince Edward County due to downed trees and power lines. VDOT urged continued caution while driving in the area.

Today’s high is only expected to reach 35 degrees in the Farmville area. The high temperature is expected to reach 50 degrees on Tuesday. The possibility for more icy weather is lurking in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday evening.