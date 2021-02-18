Richard Lee Shuart Sr., age 77 of South Hill, passed away on Feb. 11. He was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on Mar. 24, 1943 to the late Alva E. and Pearl Salmi Shuart. He worked and retired from Ashtabula Rubber Co. and was a member of the Ohio National Guard. He moved to Virginia and was employed by Longwood University before he retired again. While living here he was a member of Browns Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet T. Shuart and his sister, Jean M. Hinkley.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Allgood Shuart; son, Richard Shuart, Jr. (Sue); daughter, Jill M. Gorr (Erik) and three grandchildren. Family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.

Services will be private. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.