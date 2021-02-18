Prince Edward weather-related closings for Thursday, Feb. 18

Prince Edward County announced that due to the current winter storm, the following is closed Thursday, Feb. 18:

• Prince Edward County government offices/courthouse/constitutional offices/courts

• Prince Edward County Department of Social Services

• Piedmont Court Services

• Prince Edward County Waste Management — landfill and waste collection sites

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office will maintain elevated public safety operations throughout the winter storms and is open and available to the public 24 hours per day through the main courthouse entrance facing Third Street.

The County will continue to update both operational and public safety information, as needed.