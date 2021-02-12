Presto apprentices recognized

Southside Virginia Community College in partnership with Presto Products recently held a socially distanced event celebrating seven Presto apprentices who received a career studies certificate for completing the Presto Electrical Apprenticeship program.

“The journey for these apprentices was a very unique one because of the pandemic,” Kelly Young, Presto plant manager in South Boston, said. “The two-year process for them was very challenging, but the students persevered. They picked up life skills along with college credits needed for a career studies certificate. The skill set they have developed in this program will really help them as they continue their career path.”

Beth Thompson, production manager at Presto, said critical thinking and solving problems is a key part of the training.

“The apprentices who complete this program learn a mind-set of critical thinking and troubleshooting which is vital in the manufacturing field,” Thompson said. “These graduates are employees that move on to higher paying positions within the company.”

Presto owns and operates five manufacturing facilities including one in South Boston.

Apprenticeship programs provide hands-on career training while earning wages, college credits, a career to build upon and a national credential, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

For more information about the apprenticeship programs offered at SVCC, contact Kristie Morris, apprenticeship specialist at SVCC, kristie.morris@southside.edu.