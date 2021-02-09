Pauline Metcalf Dunnavant, 97 of Farmville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5. She was born to the late Elbert Franklin Metcalf and Burgie Elmira Allman Metcalf on Jul. 6, 1923.

Pauline was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband of 65 years, Edgar Glenn Dunnavant; eleven brothers and five sisters.

Aunt Pauline or Aunt Polly, as she was affectionately known, is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

She was a Christian woman who enjoyed reading her Bible and devotional books and listening to Christian music. Pauline will be remembered as a great cook and a kind and loving person with a beautiful smile.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Prince Edward County Rescue Squad.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.