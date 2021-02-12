New officers elected

The Heart of Virginia Free Clinic recently elected officers and members of its board of directors for 2021-22. Pictured, from left, are Susan Lawman, pharmacist; Glenn Culley, treasurer; Barbara Arieti, secretary; Dr. John Wine, president; John Watson, IT manager. Members elected to serve on the clinic’s 2021-22 Board of Directors are: Bettye Williams; Pam DeCamp, Esq; June Lindsay; Manual Caban; Mary Jackson; Antoinette Carter-Chaffin, Med; Scott Harwood; Stuart Fallen and Martha Vesterlund, DNP,MSN, ANP C, FNP C. Staff members are: Executive Director Pat Payne, RN, BSN; Administrative Assistant Jan Turner; Pharmacy Coordinator Melinda Jennings, RN, MSN; Bookkeeper Peggy Emert.