More than 5,600 without power in Prince Edward

More than 2,500 Dominion Energy customers and more than 3,000 Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) customers are without power in Prince Edward County Saturday afternoon as a major ice storm devastates the area’s power grid.

The Dominion Energy outage map showed 2,511 customers without power as of 1:30 p.m. There is a large outage affecting 771 customers in the Hampden-Sydney area as well as 1,038 customers without service in the Green Bay-Meherrin area of the county. Another 1,149 customers are without power in the Prospect area.

The situation is better in Cumberland County where 1,360 of 2,779 customers are without power. SEC reports 629 customers without power in Cumberland. In Buckingham County, only 83 out of 3,872 customers are without power.

Overall, nearly 90,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power in the state. The company is working on nearly 1,000 outages across the state as freezing rain continues to bring down trees and cause power transmission issues.

To stay up to date on area power outages in your area go to https://outagemap.dominionenergy.com/external/default.html.

For SEC outages go to http://outage.sec.coop:8181/