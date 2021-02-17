More people have power restored; 3,500 still out

The number of Prince Edward residents without power dropped by more than 1,500 Tuesday but as of Wednesday at 8 a.m. more than 3,500 people are still without power after last weekend’s ice storm.

All this with another forecasted ice storm threatening to bring round two of significant icing early Thursday morning and throughout the day.

Dominion Energy has 1,109 customers without power in Prince Edward. Southside Electric Cooperative has 2,415 customers still waiting to have power restored.

The Darlington Heights area still has 50 Dominion customers without power. More than 250 Dominion customers are waiting to have power restored in the Farmville area. The Hampden Sydney area still has 258 customers out.

Prince Edward County now has 12% of the entire total of Dominion outages as the company has restored all but 9,160 customers after a high of nearly 150,000 people without power immediately after the storm.

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) has 2,422 customers without power in the area. That is 9% of the cooperative’s total of 25,867 people without power in the Southside area. Lunenburg County has the most (SEC) customers without power with 3,540. Charlotte County is close behind with 3,219 customers without power.

Problems areas for SEC in Prince Edward are in the Darlington Heights area where 292 people are without power.

The county has set up a warming center at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium. The center opens at 10 a.m. today.