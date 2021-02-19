Meals available at fire stations now

Dominion Energy has donated about 250 to 300 meals to Prince Edward County. They will be distributed Friday, Feb. 19, starting at noon on a first-come, first-served basis at the following five fire houses:

Rice Volunteer Fire Department (948 Rices Depot Road, Rice)

Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue (102 Moores Ordinary Road, Meherrin)

Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire and Rescue (108 South Boundary Road, Hampden Sydney)

Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department (2673 Darlington Heights Road, Pamplin)

Prospect Volunteer Fire Department (45 Campbell Hill Road, Prospect)

These fire houses were chosen as distribution sites because they are in areas of the county most impacted by outages.

Anyone impacted by the storm and in need of a meal is asked to drive through the parking lot of their local fire department listed above to get a meal.

“While quantities are limited, we encourage people to try and come out and get a meal,” Assistant County Administrator Sarah Puckett said.