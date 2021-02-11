February 12, 2021

Pictured at right, Longwood University students Ashley Roberts, left, and Kaia Deane showed their Lancer pride during an earlier snowfall by building a snow Elwood. (Photo by Casey Vandegrift)

Longwood will be closed Friday

By Staff Report

Published 5:13 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Longwood University has announced it will be closed Friday, Feb. 12 due to inclement weather.

A message on the Longwood website said, “In-person classes will not be held in their classrooms. Faculty should communicate with students about their plans for classes, which may include meeting online or alternative assignments. Students should check their email and Canvas for communications.”

Campus dining options and other facilities such as the library and fitness center have amended hours available on the website.

Athletic events will proceed on schedule.

The Farmville Area Bus Campus Line will operate on a weekend schedule dependent on road conditions.

Hampden-Sydney College has announced its Administrative Office will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

 

